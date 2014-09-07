Rooney expects positive result in Switzerland

England open their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign against the Swiss in what many believe will be their toughest fixture in Group E.

Roy Hodgson's men have also been drawn alongside Estonia, Lithuania, San Marino and Slovenia, and they are expected to qualify for the tournament comfortably.

However, an unimpressive display against Norway in a 1-0 friendly win on Wednesday has seen England come under pressure once again following on from a dismal World Cup campaign.

But captain Rooney is adamant that his side have enough to claim victory.

"There is the determination," the Manchester United man said. "We're a tight-knit group and we're working hard together to get the best out of each other.

"We've got a lot of quality in the team and it's about that quality coming together.

"It's a nice game to play in. It's probably the most difficult game of the group and we want to do well and come out of it with a good result. We are ready.

"We've had a bit more time through the week to prepare for the game and we're excited. It's going to be big test but we feel we have the quality to do well.

"The whole team, if we get a positive result, it will give everyone a lot of confidence to go on and do well in the group."

The two sides last met during the qualification phase for Euro 2012 and England left Switzerland with a 3-1 win, before drawing 2-2 at home.

Rooney, though, was quick to insist that such results will have absolutely no relevance on Monday, with the respective squads looking significantly different.

"Four years ago was a long time ago," Rooney added. "It was a completely different team and we have to look to the future.

"There's no point looking back - it was a good result and good performance four years ago, but we're focused on tomorrow and that game is irrelevant."