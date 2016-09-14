Rooney left out of Manchester United squad for Feyenoord clash

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has been left out of the squad for the Europa League clash with Feyenoord on Thursday.

England's record goalscorer has not been included in the 20-man party that is due to fly to Rotterdam on Wednesday, despite taking part in full training.

Antonio Valencia and Luke Shaw have also been left out, along with midfield duo Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan - both of whom were substituted at half-time of Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Mkhitaryan did not train in the final session before United's departure, and is still battling to recover full fitness after damaging a thigh muscle while on international duty with Armenia this month.

Defender Phil Jones, who is yet to make an appearance this season, remains sidelined.

Manager Jose Mourinho is expected to rotate his side for the meeting with the Eredivisie giants, with Marcus Rashford and Memphis Depay among the players likely to start.