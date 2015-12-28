Rooney: Manchester United players giving their all for LVG

Wayne Rooney has dismissed suggestions that Manchester United's players are not giving 100 per cent for under-pressure boss Louis van Gaal following the 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

The scrutiny on Van Gaal's position at Old Trafford was intensified by a lifeless 2-0 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday, which marked United's fourth straight defeat.

Following that match, Van Gaal intimated he could resign from his post rather than be pushed out, but the Dutchman witnessed a much-improved showing from his team against Chelsea 48 hours later.

Despite controlling the game for long periods, United were unable to break Chelsea down and ultimately had to settle for a share of the spoils, leaving Van Gaal's men five points off the top four.

After Monday's draw, Van Gaal insisted he has no reason to quit following what he considered a "dominant" display.

Meanwhile, Rooney - recalled to the starting XI after being dropped to the bench for the Stoke game - reaffirmed that the players are fully behind their manager.

He told BT Sport: "A lot of people say a lot of different things - we'd be letting ourselves down if we didn't go on to that pitch and give our all.

"We have to fight to the end, keep fighting, and we'll come back again - we know that. [We have to] just keep working hard and I'm sure the victories will come."

Asked about United's overall performance, he added: "I think that's the way it's going for us at the moment. [We] created a lot of chances. We're going through a tough time, we've all stuck together and put up a great fight.

"[It's a] disappointing result because we dominated the game, but that's football."

Rooney looked fortunate not to be sent off for a mistimed challenge on Oscar but on that tackle, the England man said: "I think it was accidental. I knew straight away I caught him, I apologised on the pitch. I think the referee has seen there was no intention of hurting him."