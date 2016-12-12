Rooney misses out on Best 100 place for very first time

The Manchester United forward, who is one goal away from equalling Sir Bobby Charlton’s all-time record of 249, having already surpassed the knight’s 49 efforts for England, continues to have his place for both club and country debated.

After only just maintaining his place in the FFT100 last time out, the Three Lions’ skipper has now missed out on a spot for the first time since the list began in 2007.

ROONEY: TOP 100 HISTORY

Rooney was ranked as the eighth best player in the world in that inaugural list almost a decade ago, and climbed to 6th in 2011 – behind only David Villa, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – after helping United claim a 19th league title and reach the Champions League final.

But after placing 10th a year later, following England's quarter-final exit at Euro 2016, Rooney had slipped down to 23rd, 49th and 91st prior to his exclusion for the first time.

Despite Rooney’s absence, there are still five Red Devils in the FFT100 for 2016, more than any other Premier League club and level with crosstown rivals and noisy neighbours, City.

Summer signings Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both feature in the top 20, while goalkeeper David de Gea is ranked as the second-best gloveman behind Manuel Neuer.

