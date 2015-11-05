Rooney is one of the greatest - Solskjaer

Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes club captain Wayne Rooney will go down in history as one of the best players of all time.

Rooney closed the gap to Bobby Charlton's club-record 249 goals to 10 with his winner against CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday.

He became England's highest goal scorer with his 50th international goal in September's 2-0 win over Switzerland and former fan favourite Solskjaer claims Rooney will leave a long-standing legacy.

"Wayne's a legend at the club, he's been fantastic since he arrived," he said.

"He might thank me for getting that injury as we needed strikers back then when I got injured, so we signed him.

"But he's been a top, top team-mate of mine, he's a great lad and I wish him all the best.

"Wazza will go in the history books as one of the best players to have ever played for Manchester United and England.

"You know when you've got Wayne Rooney, wherever you put him, you'll get a top, top performance. You could even put him in goal."