Rooney revels in 'special moment' of ending FA Cup wait

Wayne Rooney led Manchester United to FA Cup glory at Wembley and was delighted to ease the pain of two previous final defeats.

A stunning extra-time winner from substitute Jesse Lingard handed United a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace after Juan Mata had cancelled out Jason Puncheon's opener on Saturday.

The result was secured despite Chris Smalling's dismissal before the end of the first additional period, with United winning the competition for the first time since 2004 to give boss Louis van Gaal silverware in what could prove to be his last game in charge.

"Credit to Crystal Palace, they've had a tough end to the season, but we worked really hard and our determination has got us through," Rooney told BBC Sport.

"I'm delighted. It's a special moment. It's a competition I have loved watching as a fan growing up. I've been to two finals and lost, so I will enjoy it for sure.

"Look at the fans, winning trophies lifts football clubs. The fans have had a tough two years, but hopefully they will enjoy."

Goalscorer Mata added: "It's been a tough season, but we finish with good news for the fans.

"It was a great goal from Jesse. It is a day to enjoy, especially for the fans as they have had a difficult year."