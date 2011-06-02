Rooney: Scholes will be missed

The 36-year-old has decided to bring an end to his playing career after enjoying 17 successful years at Old Trafford. Throughout that time, the midfielder has been a linchpin in midfield for the Red Devils and one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s most reliable assets.

Despite his playing career coming to an end, Scholes is set to retain a key role at Manchester United in a coaching capacity, with Ferguson hoping he can pass on his wisdom to future generations of United players.

And although Scholes will still be a major figure day in, day out for the club, Rooney has admitted that he will miss his former team-mate’s presence on the pitch.

“He’ll be missed greatly. We knew he’d make a decision but didn’t think it would be this quick,” Rooney told talkSPORT.

“We’re all sad to see him stop playing. He’s been great for United and England and he’ll be missed by all of us.”

Rooney acknowledged that the importance of Scholes as a starting player was waning, but his influence at United was still indispensable.

“He hasn't started that many games of late and I'm sure that’s come into his head and he's made his decision.

“But he’ll be a big miss for us. He’s the best I’ve played with and against. He’s only small but it’s so difficult to get the ball off him. Every United fan will miss him.”

ByKillian Woods