Rooney a target for Chinese clubs, says Eriksson

Big-spending Chinese Super League clubs have set their sights on luring Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney from Europe, claims Sven-Goran Eriksson.

The CSL has taken the football world by storm, having splashed the cash to sign the likes of Jackson Martinez (Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao), Alex Teixeira (Jiangsu Suning), Ramires (Jiangsu Suning) and Gervinho (Hebei China Fortune).

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ezequiel Lavezzi is set to follow, but Rooney as well as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the next big targets for Chinese teams, according to Shanghai SIPG boss Eriksson.

"Who doesn't want Rooney? But I'm pretty sure he doesn't want to leave Manchester United. Not for this moment, anyway," said the Swede, who worked with Rooney during his time as England manager.

"Sooner or later, we are going to see names like Ronaldo, Messi and Rooney in this league — players on this level."

Rooney's lucrative United contract is not due to expire until 2019.

The England skipper needs six goals to eclipse Bobby Charlton's all-time scoring record for United, having already netted 244 at Old Trafford.