Rooney told to make China move by Eriksson

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has urged Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney to swap the Premier League for China.

Rooney, 30, has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League when his United contract runs out in 2019, with big-spending Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao emerging as a potential suitor for the England skipper.

Shanghai SIPG - led by Eriksson - could also be in a position to lure England's all-time leading goalscorer to the Asian continent, where Rooney would flourish according to the Swede.

"Football is becoming huge here and they have very big ambitions for the Chinese Super League," Eriksson told SunSport.

"We already have famous players, like Robinho, Asamoah Gyan and Demba Ba, and they have brought something special.

"But of course Rooney is at another level.

"He is top, top, top - in the same category as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Everybody in China knows the superstar players like him. Rooney would take this league to another level, I have no doubt about that."

Eriksson added: "Rooney has never had big injuries, so I think he will still be a great player in his mid-30s.

"He has never relied on speed too much either.

"He will still have technique, strength, experience, personality.

"Teams from all over the world will try to sign him, I am sure. It would be fantastic if he could come out here to China."