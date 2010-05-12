Rooney: Two star signings required

Rooney has been in sublime form all season, scoring 34 goals in all competitions, despite suffering ankle and groin injuries in the later stages of the campaign.

His goals have played a crucial part in United’s challenge for the title this season following the losses of Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez last summer.

And although Sir Alex Ferguson's side finished just one point behind the Blues in their quest for an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League crown, Rooney believes that adding two big players to the squad this summer will help them reclaim the crown.

“If we can bring in two big name players it would give us a good chance of getting the league back,” he said in The People.

Rooney isn’t Manchester United’s only striker. Ferguson also has £30.75 million signing Dimitar Berbatov, ex-Liverpool star Michael Owen and youngsters Federico Macheda and Mame Biram Diouf at his disposal.

However, Rooney still feels another striker would make all the difference.

"If you look at the team in 1999 that won the treble we had four forwards, all capable of scoring goals,” he said.

“Now there is me, Berbatov and Owen. There is Macheda too, but if we can get one more top forward in it would give us the right balance.”

Rooney, who substituted himself against Stoke last weekend to protect his injured groin, has enjoyed his most prolific Premier League season to date, scoring 26 league goals in 32 appearances.

But he revealed his record falls some way short of his best ever... from when he was at school.

“It’s my best as a professional and I know the expectation will be there for me to do it again,” he said.

“To score so many this time was fantastic, but it’s still not my best season. I once scored 76 in a season when I was 11.”

