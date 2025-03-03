'Our goal is to win the Premier League, maybe it's not with me' Ruben Amorim gives frank view of Manchester United's revival prospects

Ruben Amorim has hit back at Wayne Rooney's claim that it would be 'naive' to even begin talking about Manchester United returning to their former Premier League glories given the state the club are in.

Manchester United went out of the FA Cup to Fulham in a fifth-round penalty shootout on Sunday afternoon, leaving the Europa League as the only trophy they have a shot at winning this season.

The club currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, and unless that improves before the end of the season, the 20-time champions of England are on course for their worst league campaign since they were relegated in 1974.

Ruben Amorim hits back at Wayne Rooney but makes revealing Manchester United admission



That represents a steady decline from the revered side that dominated the 90s and 2000s, with United's all-time top goalscorer Rooney, who ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time, claiming five league titles and a Champions League as part of Sir Alex Ferguson's last great side.

Speaking on BBC One following United's cup exit, Rooney said: "I think it's a little naive to say they're looking to win the Premier League because from where they are now, they're a long way off that."



Amorim reacted to Rooney's comments, insisting of the club's ambitions to win the Premier League title once more: "That is the goal. To be naive would be to think that we are going to do it this season or are going to be the best contender for next season.

"I know that in this moment everybody knows everything. I know that it's really easy - I was a pundit when I finished my [playing] career, so I know it's really easy."

However, Amorim admits the scale of the job at Manchester United means he may well no longer be at the helm by the time that next league title is delivered, ending a wait that has gone on since Sir Alex's last season in charge back in 2012/13

The Portuguese said: "Our goal is to win the Premier League, maybe it's not with me, but our goal as a club is winning the Premier League like we did in the past with all the great glories and the legends of this club.



"We want to do better and we know that we are in a difficult moment, and I'm not naive, that's why I'm here coaching Manchester United at 40 years old."

Amorim arrived at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag's replacement in November last year.