'Our goal is to win the Premier League, maybe it's not with me' Ruben Amorim gives frank view of Manchester United's revival prospects

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim remains bullish about the club's prospects of returning to the top of English football, but knows it will take a long time yet

Ruben Amorim on the touchline as Manchester United boss
Ruben Amorim has had a troubled first few months at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has hit back at Wayne Rooney's claim that it would be 'naive' to even begin talking about Manchester United returning to their former Premier League glories given the state the club are in.

Manchester United went out of the FA Cup to Fulham in a fifth-round penalty shootout on Sunday afternoon, leaving the Europa League as the only trophy they have a shot at winning this season.

The club currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, and unless that improves before the end of the season, the 20-time champions of England are on course for their worst league campaign since they were relegated in 1974.

Ruben Amorim hits back at Wayne Rooney but makes revealing Manchester United admission

Ruben Amorim watches from the touchline at Old Trafford with an unimpressed expression

Ruben Amorim admits the Manchester United project may go beyond his time at the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

That represents a steady decline from the revered side that dominated the 90s and 2000s, with United's all-time top goalscorer Rooney, who ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time, claiming five league titles and a Champions League as part of Sir Alex Ferguson's last great side.

Speaking on BBC One following United's cup exit, Rooney said: "I think it's a little naive to say they're looking to win the Premier League because from where they are now, they're a long way off that."

Wayne Rooney celebrates a goal for Manchester United against Liverpool in 2012

Wayne Rooney enjoyed plenty of success at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim reacted to Rooney's comments, insisting of the club's ambitions to win the Premier League title once more: "That is the goal. To be naive would be to think that we are going to do it this season or are going to be the best contender for next season.

"I know that in this moment everybody knows everything. I know that it's really easy - I was a pundit when I finished my [playing] career, so I know it's really easy."

However, Amorim admits the scale of the job at Manchester United means he may well no longer be at the helm by the time that next league title is delivered, ending a wait that has gone on since Sir Alex's last season in charge back in 2012/13

The Portuguese said: "Our goal is to win the Premier League, maybe it's not with me, but our goal as a club is winning the Premier League like we did in the past with all the great glories and the legends of this club.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is desperate to improve the left-hand side of his team

Ruben Amorim is yet to oversee any improvement at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We want to do better and we know that we are in a difficult moment, and I'm not naive, that's why I'm here coaching Manchester United at 40 years old."

Amorim arrived at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag's replacement in November last year.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

