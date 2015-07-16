Rooney would consider MLS move in future

Wayne Rooney has revealed he would consider a move to MLS when his time at Manchester United comes to an end.

Rooney signed a new five-and-a-half-year deal with United in February 2014 and is on course to break the goalscoring records for both club and country in the upcoming campaign.

But, speaking ahead of United's pre-season fixtures in the International Champions Cup, he told the Seattle Times that he would consider following in the footsteps of former England team-mates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in the future.

"I'm obviously concentrating on Manchester United, [but] when that time comes, that'll be something I'd think about," said United and England captain Rooney, whose brother John made 14 appearances in MLS for New York Red Bulls and Orlando City in 2011 and 2012.

"[I'll] sit down with my wife and children and decide if it would be right for me."