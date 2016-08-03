Rooney's United career celebrated in testimonial

Wayne Rooney enjoyed a night to remember on his Manchester United testimonial, although the match with his former club Everton ended goalless.

Marking 12 years since he swapped Goodison Park for Old Trafford, Rooney was met by a sizeable crowd and a giant display in that stands that spelled out his name.

But the game itself remained scoreless, perhaps not all that fitting an outcome for a man who has netted 245 times for United.

It's all about one man tonight at Old Trafford! 3 August 2016

England's all-time leading scorer, who has made 520 competitive appearances for the Red Devils, did lay on a great chance for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 30th minute, though.

The Swede had only Maarten Stekelenburg to beat, but the former Ajax goalkeeper was equal to the task.

David De Gea had to be equally alert at the other end, saving from Ross Barkley after muscular work from Romelu Lukaku in the build-up.

The star of the show was replaced after 52 minutes to rapturous applause, with manager Jose Mourinho having an eye on Sunday's Community Shield clash against Leicester City.

Ronald Koeman's Everton, where Rooney came through the youth ranks and made 67 Premier League appearances, saw Muhamed Besic limp off late on and will hope for good news on that front.

Their league campaign begins at home to Tottenham on 13 August.