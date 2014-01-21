Rosell insists 'nothing to cover up' in Neymar row

The reported €57 million deal, which saw the Brazilian move from Santos to Barca last year, has been in the spotlight in recent weeks following allegations of a misappropriation of funds.

Spanish daily El Mundo claimed on Monday that they had seen documents showing that the total cost of the deal was actually closer to €95 million, but Rosell was quick to rubbish those reports and insisted that he was ready to testify in court to resolve the row after state prosecutors asked a judge to open proceedings looking into the transfer.

"I want to state again that the transfer cost €57 million and that’s it," he said during a press conference to unveil plans for the redevelopment of the club's Camp Nou stadium. "With all respect to the judge, I’m asking him to accept the legal action and call me to declare immediately so I can tell him what I know.

"There is nothing to cover up, it was all perfectly above board and completely legal.

"Any confidentiality clauses involving this club are there because the other part demand it. I respect the contracts we sign and that’s why I would love the judge to call me to declare so I can explain the contractual questions.

"Barca is 1000 per cent transparent with what it explains."