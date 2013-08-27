Rosell insists PSG have not made Pedro bid

That is according to Sandro Rosell, president of the Catalan giants, who has denied reports that the Ligue 1 champions have lodged a bid worth €40 million to take the Spain international to the Parc des Princes.

"There is no offer from PSG for Pedro," Rosell said.

Pedro's future had been in some doubt after Barcelona signed Brazil star Neymar for a reported fee of €57m in the close-season.

However, the 26-year-old has started all of new manager Gerardo Martino’s first three competitive games in charge of the Liga champions.

Pedro - who has scored 70 goals in 214 appearances for Barcelona after coming through their youth system - insisted he has no intention of leaving Camp Nou, but added that he feels flattered by attracting interest from elsewhere.

"I'm only thinking of triumphing at Barcelona, but it is an honour that other clubs look at you," he told Marca.