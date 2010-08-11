Rosenborg: Annan not for sale

Annan has been the subject of continuing speculation following his swash-buckling displays for the Black Stars in South Africa earlier this summer, with Sir Alex Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti thought to be among those monitoring his situation.

But for Rosenborg it has been an unwanted distraction as they close in on another Norwegian league title, leading coach Nils Arne Eggen to hit out.

"Annan is a non-issue. He will not be sold and will remain here," an agitated Eggen told Norwegian website adresso.no. "We're finished with the issue."

However, the 24-year-old is keen to leave the Tippeliagen giants and cash in on his success in South Africa having been courted by the likes of the Red Devils and the Blues this summer.

Speaking to Aftenposten, Annan said: "I find it strange that he says this, but I know that he wants to keep his best players.

"I want to play for a bigger club and am ready to go if there is an interesting offer for the club."

The Ghanaian midfielder caught the eye for Rosenborg in their Champions League qualifier with fellow Scandivian team AIK Stockholm last week and the former Heart of Oak star admits he is happy to be back playing on the biggest stage.

"It is important for the club to participate in the Champions League, but also very important to me personally in order to show off for bigger clubs," Annan continued

"At the same time, I feel that I have shown myself to be great enough in this summer's World Cup, which is certainly the best shop window for a player. Now I am just waiting to see if any clubs show concrete interest."

Old Trafford supremo Ferguson is believed to be looking to strengthen his midfield options following another injury setback to Owen Hargreaves, with Anderson also sidelined and both Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes in the twilight years of their careers.

Chelsea have allowed Michael Ballack, Joe Cole and Juliano Belletti to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, with Benfica's Brazilian midfielder Ramires expected to arrive before the end of the month.

By James Martini

