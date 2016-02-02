Rosicky 'devastated' by latest injury blow - Wenger

Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky has been left "devastated" after his latest injury setback, according to manager Arsene Wenger.

Rosicky picked up a thigh injury just three minutes after coming on in his side's 2-1 win over Burnley in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, in what was his first appearance for the club this season.

The 35-year-old Czech Republic international had not made a first-team appearance for Arsenal since May 2015 due to knee surgery, but Wenger is hoping he will not be sidelined as long this time around.

"Nobody understands. I told him straight away after half-time to warm up. I observed him, he's very conscientious Tomas, and he did sprint and sprint, then he comes on and after three minutes he got the injury," the Frenchman said.

"I looked at him and thought, 'Tomas, you do not run properly' because he didn't lift his legs and he lost some balls.

"I was amazed because he is at the top level technically. He told me after the game that he did it [the injury] straight away.

"He warmed up well, for 20 minutes. He’s devastated. Unbelievable. He’s such a good player but his career has been disrupted by so many injuries.

"He was born in 1980, he’s 35, it’s difficult for him. Let’s hope we have good news, that it is not as bad as feared."