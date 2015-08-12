Rosicky sidelined by knee surgery

Arsenal could be without midfielder Tomas Rosicky for two months after the Czech Republic man underwent knee surgery.

Rosicky has been beset by injuries in recent years and was limited to 15 appearances last season.

However, with Arsene Wenger keen to keep experience in his squad, Rosicky was handed a one-year contract extension in May.

But the 34-year-old will have limited chances to impart his wisdom on his colleagues over the next few weeks, with his agent Pavel Paska revealing he has been forced to go under the knife.

Paska told iDNES.cz: "Last Tuesday, Tomas underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, his recovery is estimated at four to eight weeks."