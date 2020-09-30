Ross Barkley cup-tied for Aston Villa’s clash with Stoke

Ross Barkley is cup-tied for Aston Villa after joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Wednesday.

Tom Heaton and Wesley continue to recover from long-term knee injuries, with the latter unlikely to be in contention until the end of the year.

Bjorn Engels is out while Jed Steer or Orjan Nyland could start in goal, with boss Dean Smith expected to rotate his squad.

Henri Lansbury, Jota, Jacob Ramsey and Keinan Davis are all likely to start.

Thibaud Verlinden remains out for Stoke as he continues his comeback from a serious knee injury he suffered in February, but the winger is closing in on a return.

Youngsters Tyrese Campbell, Harry Souttar and Nathan Collins are all expected to feature for the visitors.

Joe Allen is a long-term absentee after he ruptured an Achilles tendon in the last match before lockdown.

Ryan Shawcross has not featured since June but is building up his fitness after suffering a succession of injuries which have hampered his long-term comeback from a broken leg.