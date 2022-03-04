Ross County close to full strength for St Mirren visit

Soccer – Scottish FA Cup – Sixth Round Replay – Ross County v Hibernian – Victoria Park Stadium
(Image credit: Lynne Cameron)

Ross County have close to a full squad for the visit of St Mirren.

Defender Keith Watson dropped out of the squad for the midweek win at Motherwell through injury.

David Cancola has been missing with a groin injury while recent signing Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.

St Mirren midfielder Connor Ronan is suspended for the trip to Dingwall.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Full-back Matt Millar is a fitness doubt.

PA Staff