Ross County expected to have an unchanged squad for Aberdeen clash
By PA Staff published
Ross County are expected to have an unchanged squad for the cinch Premiership encounter with Aberdeen.
Midfielder David Cancola has a groin problem.
Aberdeen could field new signing Adam Montgomery after the 19-year-old joined on loan from Celtic.
Holland youth international Vicente Besuijen could also make his Dons debut in Dingwall.
Jonny Hayes and Jack MacKenzie are back in contention following injuries.
But Marley Watkins (foot) remains out, along with long-term absentees Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin.
