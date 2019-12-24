Ross County hope to use away win at Motherwell as inspiration to complete double

Ross County will take confidence from their Fir Park win when they host high-flying Motherwell.

County came from behind to win 2-1 in Lanarkshire in September.

Motherwell will arrive in Dingwall on Boxing Day in third place in the Ladbrokes Premiership but County had won two matches in a row before their squad was widely hit by a stomach bug ahead of their 4-0 defeat at Livingston.

Co-manager Steven Ferguson is looking to put that experience behind them when they face the Steelmen at the Global Energy Stadium.

“We move on to what is going to be another difficult challenge when Motherwell come up on Boxing Day,” he said on the club’s official website.

“It’s not hard to see how well they have been doing but we have to take heart from our result and performance down their earlier this season and also from the two games before the one on Saturday.”