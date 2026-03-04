How to watch Man City vs Nottingham Forest: Live streams and TV info as Pep Guardiola's side continue to hunt the Gunners

Watch Man City vs Nottingham Forest today as Pep Guardiola's side look to continue to mount pressure on Arsenal, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Man City vs Nottingham Forest key information • Date: Wednesday 04 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • TV broadcasting: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Manchester City continued their winning streak with a 1-0 away win against Leeds United on Saturday evening, coming into this game on a nine-game unbeaten run.

Nottingham Forest lost again as their Premier League survival hopes continue to hang in the balance, this time going down 2-1 at Brighton on Saturday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Man City vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Man City vs Nottingham Forest in the UK

Man City vs Nottingham Forest is just one of ten midweek Premier League games available on TNT Sports / Discovery+ in the UK.

It will be shown on TNT Sports 4 and subscribers will be able to stream the match on Discovery+. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

Man City vs Nottingham Forest is just one of ten midweek Premier League games available on TNT Sports / Discovery+ in the UK.

It will be shown on TNT Sports 4 and subscribers will be able to stream the match on Discovery+. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

How to watch Man City vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Premier League lovers in Australia can enjoy Man City vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.

Premier League lovers in Australia can enjoy Man City vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.

