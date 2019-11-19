Ross reunited with assistant Potter at Hibernian

New Hibernian boss Jack Ross has been reunited with assistant John Potter after he was given permission by Sunderland to make his own Easter Road switch.

Ross took his former St Mirren captain with him when he made his move to the Stadium of Light 18 months ago.

But Potter remained behind on Wearside when Ross was axed by the Black Cats six weeks ago.

However, the Sky Bet League One outfit have allowed Potter to return north of the border to join Ross in Leith.

He said: “It’s a real honour to be joining Jack at Hibernian.

“From our own playing and coaching careers in Scotland it’s obviously a club we know all about and we’ll do whatever it takes – alongside the players and staff – to be successful.

“We’re all just looking forward to Motherwell coming to Easter Road on Saturday now.”