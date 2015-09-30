Rossi has shown his love for Fiorentina - agent

Giuseppe Rossi has shown his love and loyalty for Fiorentina after accepting a reduced salary, according to his agent Andrea Pastorello.

Injury-plagued striker Rossi, who only recently returned from a 15-month lay-off, agreed to reduce his wage with more incentives on Tuesday as he works his way back to top form and fitness.

The Italy international's contract will still expire at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Rossi's time in Florence has been decimated by injuries since arriving in 2013 and Pastorello told Viola News: "In light of an understandable request on the part of the club, Rossi has shown his firm attachment to the club and the fans with a very unusual gesture in the current football landscape.

"It's of great value, both financially and symbolically. This is particularly true, as it doesn't affect the expiry in 2017, and his wage has been lowered by more than what we've read.

"Unlike what some have mistakenly thought and written, Rossi will not receive a Euro more than the expected wage that he had.

"Now we're just thinking about playing, and about Florence enjoying this moment [with Fiorentina top of Serie A]."

Rossi has started two matches for Fiorentina this season, with the 28-year-old named on the bench in the other four games.