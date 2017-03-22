Roy Hodgson reveals he turned down invite to be on Strictly Come Dancing

In a wide-ranging interview with the Big Issue, Hodgson revealed he could have graced Saturday night television on the BBC's popular show Strictly Come Dancing.

The former England manager did not reveal exactly when he received the invite, but viewing figures would have certainly had a boost post-Euro 2016.

If you're not picturing Hodgson doing a Charleston by now, you're doing this all wrong.

“I’d have been another Ed Balls!" he told the magazine. “We are moving in a different world now, where celebrity is the key.

“I’ve never regarded myself as a celebrity, I have regarded myself as a professional football manager – a job which I have done for many years and think I do well.

“I’m quite proud of my achievements. But I don’t think that lifts me into the celebrity world.”

What could have been, Roy...

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com