Swiss national team goalkeepers don 'performance enhancing' shades in training

On a grey day in Lausanne, the Monchengladbach and Augsburg No.1s conducted their normal training drills wearing dark strobe glasses ahead of Switzerland's clash with Latvia on Saturday.

Why? The glasses are designed by a Japanese company called VisionUp, who claim the glass can stop your eyesight from deteriorating with age and improve sporting performance.

The battery-powered shades are also said to create a slow-motion effect by adjusting the amount the wearer blinks, and can help to improve reaction times.

If you fancy a pair, they'll cost you a mere £357. Snazzy.

