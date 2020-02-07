Roy Hodgson sees no reason to doubt his Palace future

Roy Hodgson has revealed he held positive talks with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish this week over extending his stay at the club.

The 72-year-old was appointed manager in September 2017 and his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Earlier in the campaign it seemed a formality for ex-England boss Hodgson to continue his work at Selhurst Park, but little updates in recent months have fuelled talk he could depart this summer.

A disappointing January transfer window, where only Cenk Tosun was signed on loan from Everton, resulted in increased speculation.

But ahead of Saturday’s trip to Goodison Park, Hodgson said: “The fact is the chairman and I had very positive discussions during the week.

“I have no reason to doubt the intentions of the club are any different now to how they were: to ask me to stay.

“I’ll be having further discussions in the coming days and we’ll see where that leads.”

The failed deadline day pursuit of West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson left many Palace fans frustrated, but Hodgson insisted everyone at the club is on board with what needs to happen moving forward at Selhurst Park.

He added: “I said last week, before the Sheffield United game, there was no reason to doubt the club’s intention to want me to stay. I still don’t feel that should be doubted.

“When it comes to transfers and transfer windows, the last one was a bit disappointing and not least because we thought we were on the way to acquiring a young right-back in Ferguson, that fell through because of the fact he needs an operation.

“Had that happened, it would be a lot more positive anyway. Secondly, there’s no difference of opinion about what needs to be done.

“It’s just a question of finding the right way of getting the signatures. That’s a lot harder. It’s very easy to talk about targets and talk about recruitment but it’s a lot harder to find the players that you really need. That’s something that effects us all.

“It’s not me versus anybody. We’re all in that together and we’re all attempting to add to the squad, but to add to it in a way that will make us a stronger unit.”

Palace will be without loanee Tosun for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off due to a hamstring injury, but he would have been ineligible to face his parent club.

Martin Kelly (calf), Mamadou Sakho (hamstring) and Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) will also be absent for the clash with Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Since the Italian took over at the end of December, Everton have won four of his eight games in charge in all competitions.

Hodgson’s relationship with the Toffees boss stretches back close to 30 years, he said: “I regard him as a friend.

“I’ve known him a very long time, even from the days when he was working with Arrigo Sacchi in the national team. I’m not surprised it’s gone well.

“He was a clever appointment, someone with his experience and talent as a coach is obviously going to succeed wherever he goes.

“Everton decided it was the right moment to bring him on board and have been rewarded with the results and the way players have responded to him. I’m looking forward to seeing him.”