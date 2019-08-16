Rudiger and Willian could return to bolster Blues

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will be hoping to have both Antonio Rudiger and Willian available for Sunday’s Premier League visit of Leicester.

The Blues boss has lost his opening two games in charge but could be boosted by the return of Rudiger and Willian (both knee) against the Foxes.

After slipping to penalty shoot-out defeat to Liverpool in the Super Cup in Istanbul on Wednesday night, Lampard could shuffle his pack to prevent tired legs.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has a fully fit squad available as he prepares to face his former club.

Rodgers, a coach at Stamford Bridge between 2004 and 2008, saw his team come through their opening-day draw against Wolves with a clean bill of health.

Demarai Gray missed that goalless draw as he was left out of the squad, despite being fit, and the winger will hope to be involved on Sunday.

Provisional Chelsea squad: Arrizabalaga, Caballero, Azpilicueta, Zappacosta, Rudiger, Tomori, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso, Palmieri, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Kovacic, Mount, Kenedy, Pedro, Willian, Pulisic, Giroud, Abraham, Batshuayi.

Provisional Leicester squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Chilwell, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Amartey, Gray, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, King, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.