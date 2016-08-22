Rudiger returns to training

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger has returned to the training pitch less than three months after tearing anterior cruciate ligaments in his knee.

The 23-year-old was ruled out of Euro 2016 after suffering the blow during Germany's first training session ahead of the tournament.

After intense rehabilitation the former Stuttgart centre-back is showing signs of significant progress, posting a video on Twitter showing him running, accompanied by the words: "First time running after a long time #gettingstrong #neverquit #comebackstronger".

The 2016-17 Serie A campaign will be Rudiger's first as a permanent member of Roma's squad, having spent last season on loan in the Italian capital.

With Rudiger at the heart of their defence Roma finished third in the table, the Germany international scoring twice in 30 league appearances.