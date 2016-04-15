Rugani 'enjoying every moment' at Juventus

Daniele Rugani is loving life at Juventus following his recent run of first-team football.

The centre-back, 21, is regarded as one of Italy's most promising defenders, but initially struggled to break into the first team at the reigning Serie A champions.

Rugani has started in Juventus' last four league games, though, and is determined to repay head coach Massimiliano Allegri for the faith shown in him.

"I'm enjoying every moment of this run in the side," Rugani told Sky Sport.

"It's a source of great satisfaction to be selected by the boss and I look to repay his faith in me by giving my very best on the pitch.

"At a club like Juventus, full of stars who are regularly rewriting football history, it's necessary to make a positive impact from the start.

"I feel like I've done that now and, with the help of my team-mates, I'm contributing more and more to this side."

Rugani faces stiff competition from Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci for a spot in the starting XI and he has nothing but praise for his fellow defenders.

"They're three unbelievable defenders, who have the perfect mix of attributes," he said.

"You've the phenomenal concentration levels of Barzagli, the physicality and grit of Chiellini and in Bonucci you've a strong character and great technical ability to build up the play from the back."