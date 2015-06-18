Neymar claimed "the rules are always used against me" after he was red-carded in the aftermath of Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Colombia at the Copa America.

Brazil's captain was sent off following the final whistle after a fracas involving players, substitutes and staff from both teams.

Neymar kicked the ball into Colombia full-back Pablo Armero, who went down theatrically, as the referee signalled full-time in Santiago.

The 23-year-old then attempted a headbutt on Jeison Murillo as the Colombian centre-back tried to calm him down.

That prompted Carlos Bacca to push Neymar hard in the back, sparking a widespread push-and-shove.

The referee showed red cards to both Neymar and Bacca but the former was furious with Enrique Osses' performance.

Neymar was given a yellow card in the closing stages of the first half for handball after having a close-range header saved by David Ospina, with the ball rebounding straight back to the Barcelona forward.

"The rules are always used against me," Neymar told SporTV.

"They clean the disappearing foam and do not receive yellow but I do. The ball was in my hand but it was not intentional, I was falling, and received yellow.

"Things happen. Put a weak referee to referee and this happens. Nothing made me crazy. I just get p***** with the referees who don't whistle right."

Neymar was cautioned in Brazil's first game at the tournament for wiping away the referee's disappearing foam but he and a number of his team-mates were frustrated when Osses did not penalise Colombia's Juan Cuadrado for the same action.

Willian claimed Neymar deserves more protection from referees.

"I did not quite understand. I think the referees also have to look with respect to Neymar," the Chelsea midfielder said.

"He cops it, cops it and earns yellow. He was beaten and kicked. Again he received red. Cuadrado wiped the foam and nothing happened. In the other match, Neymar took yellow."

Neymar's yellow would have already seen him miss Brazil's final group match against Venezuela but the 23-year-old may be suspended for longer following his red card.

Bacca will be suspended for Colombia's match against Peru.