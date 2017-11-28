Rummenigge accepts Heynckes' stance on Bayern future

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has accepted Jupp Heynckes' assertion that he will not remain as head coach beyond the end of the season.

The 72-year-old replaced Carlo Ancelotti until the end of the 2017-18 campaign in October, and president Uli Hoeness recently suggested his fourth spell in charge of the club could be extended.

Heynckes - in response to Hoeness - said Bayern would have no trouble finding an "adequate" permanent coach to replace him before next season, and Rummenigge is prepared to lose the veteran coach.

"Jupp declared it, then that's the case," Rummenigge told reporters.

"Uli Hoeness did not fuel the discussions about the coach. The mood was very good and harmonic on Friday. He only showed his appreciation for Jupp Heynckes.

"That Jupp wants to abide by his agreement [to leave after this season] is okay. Yesterday he asked me why Hoeness said this and I told him exactly that. Then it was okay."

Heynckes guided Bayern to a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble in 2012-13, during his previous stint in charge.