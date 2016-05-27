Rummenigge: Bayern ready to welcome Hoeness back

Uli Hoeness will be welcomed back as Bayern Munich president whenever he is ready to take the role, according to chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Hoeness resigned from the position in 2014 after being found guilty of tax evasion, the former Germany international subsequently sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Karl Hopfner replaced Hoeness as president, but Rummenigge says he will step aside when the former incumbent is ready to return to the Allianz Arena.

"When Uli Hoeness want to be president again Bayern is ready to welcome him," he told Kicker.

"I would not be surprised if he wants to run for president again.

"In this case, the very sympathetic Karl Hopfner would waive his candidacy. Everything would be done my mutual agreement."

Since early 2015 the 64-year-old – who was released midway through his sentence – has worked with Bayern's youth department on day release.

Hoeness made over 300 appearances as a player for the club, while he served as sporting director for 30 years before assuming the role of president in 2009.