Rummenigge cools Gotze transfer talk

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has moved to clarify his recent comments about Mario Gotze, claiming he is not aware of the Germany international's future plans.

Rummenigge told the Schwabische Zeitung that Gotze is welcome to hold talks with the club at the end of the season amid reports tipping the World Cup winner for a reunion with former Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The CEO, speaking ahead of Bayern's Champions League quarter-final second leg away to Benfica on Wednesday, insisted no specific message from Gotze or his representatives had triggered the comments.

"The length of his contract is known," Rummenigge said of the 23-year-old, whose deal expires in June 2017.

"I don't know any more. Neither he nor his advisor have stated anything publicly.

"So everything is speculation. I just wanted to show with my statement [in the newspaper] that we are at the end of the season, in which the titles are won.

"The team have worked and remain focused for the whole season, so that we can win the titles.

"And we have enough time after that to talk with him about his future if he wants to."

Rummenigge is also looking forward to the return to fitness of Arjen Robben, who has not played since a 0-0 draw at Dortmund on March 5 due to an adductor problem.

"He trains, he runs, but we still need to be patient," he said.

"We can't predict when he will be back, if it's one or two weeks. He tries everything he can. Our medical department, our physiotherapists do what they can so that he can come back.

"We need every player in the last part of the season, and of course also the quality of Arjen Robben. It would be great if he can come back quickly, but I can't predict it."