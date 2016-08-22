Rummenigge expects Ribery to be targeted

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has warned Franck Ribery to keep his cool when he is targeted by opponents, as the experienced forward attempts to return to his best form under Carlo Ancelotti.

The former France international started only 15 Bundesliga games in the last two seasons, as a succession of injuries, including a serious ankle problem, prevented him from shining during Pep Guardiola's tenure.

The 33-year-old started both the Super Cup victory over Borussia Dortmund and a DFB-Pokal win at Carl-Zeiss Jena on Friday, supplying an assist for Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick goal in a 5-0 first-round triumph.

Those performances have led to optimistic predictions that Ribery's fitness woes are behind him, but Rummenigge expects him to come in for plenty of rough treatment in 2016-17.

"Franck is a dear and likeable guy," he was quoted as saying by TZ.

"In Jena he took it seriously and played properly, very well and very fair. Very tricky and fast - such players are often [tackled] hard and unfairly.

"It is important that he isn't provoked. I recommend he keeps his cool."

Bayern begin the defence of their Bundesliga crown at home to Werder Bremen on Friday.