Rummenigge extends Bayern stay until 2019

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has signed a three-year contract extension, the club have confirmed.

Rummenigge has held the position since 2002 and, having agreed to renew his current deal, will remain in the role until December 31, 2019.

The 60-year-old expressed his desire to help Bayern remain at the pinnacle of European football in his prolonged term.

"Bayern are in a very good situation in terms of sport as well as finances and have established themselves at the top of European football," Rummenigge said in a statement.

"We'll all carry on our work to ensure we continue to be successful at this level.

"Bayern are a wonderful club, and I'm looking forward to further co-operation with my board colleagues, the supervisory board and all staff."

Rummenigge played for Bayern between 1974 and 1984, scoring 162 goals in 310 Bundesliga appearances.