Russia Premier League Wrap: Zenit game halted

Andre Villas-Boas' Zenit went into the match with the knowledge that a win would guarantee they went into the final weekend of Russian Premier League in top spot.

However, with Zenit 4-2 down at home to Dinamo and seemingly on course to lose their grip on first, home supporters stormed the area behind the away goal in the 87th minute of the match.

Stewards failed to repel the rushing crowd and referee Sergey Ivanov subsequently halted play and directed both teams off the field.

With tempers flaring at Stadion Petrovski, one fan appeared to aim a punch at Dinamo's Vladimir Granat.

Danny initially gave Zenit a sixth-minute lead, but Dinamo found themselves 4-1 up going into the final stages thanks to goals from Artur Yusupov, Leandro Fernandez, Christian Noboa and Kevin Kuranyi.

Russia international Alexander Kerzhakov pulled one back in the 84th minute, but the crowd trouble soon brought an end to proceedings.

At the other end of the table, Anzhi's relegation was officially confirmed after losing 1-0 at Krasnodar, their 15th league defeat of the season.

The formerly cash-laden club have endured a player exodus and subsequent poor form over the past 12 months, with the likes of Samuel Eto'o, Willian and Lacina Traore all leaving the Dagestan-based side.

Joining Anzhi in dropping down a division will be Volga after they were defeated 2-0 at Terek Grozny on Saturday, seeing them slip five points behind Krylya Sovetov in the final relegation play-off place, who themselves lost 4-0 at home to Rubin Kazan.

CSKA Moscow capitalised on the situation at Zenit to go one point clear at the top of the table after beating Tom Tomsk 2-0 at home.

Leonid Slutsky's men took a considerable amount of time to find the breakthrough, however, and they relied on Renat Sabitov to score an own goal in the 62nd minute.

Seydou Doumbia made sure of the victory in stoppage time, scoring his 18th league goal of the campaign as CSKA eye a second successive title.

Lokomotiv Moscow's own title bid was effectively derailed on Sunday after losing 2-0 at Rostov.

Goals from Vitaliy Djakov and Timofey Kalachev did the damage leaving Lokomotiv two points behind CSKA, who they travel to on the final day of the season, and one worse off than Zenit.

Spartak Moscow remain in with a chance of securing UEFA Europa League football after their 1-0 triumph at home to Amkar Perm on Saturday kept them two points behind Dinamo and Krasnodar.

In the relegation play-off places, Ural moved three points clear of Tomsk with one match to go thanks to a 2-1 victory over visitors Kuban Krasnodar, with Denis Dorozhkin netting the all-important winner with six minutes to go.