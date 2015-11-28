Ryan and Valencia desperate to end dismal Sevilla record

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan insists records are always made to be broken as Valencia bid to end their dismal record at La Liga rivals Sevilla.

It has been 11 years since Valencia beat Sevilla away from home, a run of 15 matches in all competitions spanning back to 2004.

Santiago Canizares, Vicente, Ruben Baraja, David Albelda, Roberto Ayala and Pablo Aimar were all in the squad as Rafael Benitez's Valencia won 2-0 over a decade ago at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Valencia - seventh in La Liga and four points above Sevilla - have an opportunity to snap that run when the two teams meet on Sunday and Ryan is confident about the club's chances.

"Records are always there to be broken. The beauty of football is that anything can happen on the day," Ryan told Omnisport.

"We go in confident in our ability and game plan to get a result. That is all we can do.

"We can't change the past. We have to go there with the right approach and hopefully put an end to that record."

Valencia and Sevilla head into the round 13 fixture on the back of midweek defeats.

Nuno's Valencia were beaten 2-0 by Zenit in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Sevilla lost 4-2 at Borussia Monchengladbach the following day.