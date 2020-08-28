Ryan Fulton ready to greet familiar faces when Hamilton host Rangers

Hamilton goalkeeper Ryan Fulton will enjoy a trip down memory lane when Rangers visit on Saturday.

The 24-year-old came through the youth system at Liverpool with Gers winger Ryan Kent and trained alongside Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard as third-choice keeper before loan spells at Portsmouth and Chesterfield preceded a move to Hamilton in 2017.

Ahead of the Premiership encounter, Fulton recalled fond memories of both men.

The former Scotland Under-21 international said: “Gerrard was everyone’s hero. He’s that sort of player and guy.

“Obviously I know him on a personal level from training and he was great, wholly supportive.

“I was third choice down there, so I was in there daily with the first team and travelled with them.

“I got on with Gerrard. He was great to learn from. Any questions, anything you wanted, you could always approach him about everything.

“He was always destined for a managerial job but I didn’t really see him being up here, but he has done a great job.

“And I came up through the youths with Ryan Kent and we had a good connection. We played the majority of years together.

“I still stay in touch with Ryan, although obviously at the moment it is a bit harder to do.

“But when we see each other it is nice to have a catch up and talk about old times.

“He was definitely one of the stand-outs. We had Ryan Kent on one wing and Harry Wilson on the other.

“You see both of them are having great careers so far and I hope they keep going with it.”

Fulton, though, is keen to get one over Rangers, whom they beat 1-0 at Ibrox last March.

He said: “We need to believe in ourselves and we did that last season.

“We know they will have more possession, but we need to be defensively solid and make sure if we can get our chance we take it.”