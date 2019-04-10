Ryan Kent’s form could price Rangers out of permanent deal – Ally McCoist

Ally McCoist fears Ryan Kent’s red-hot form will see Rangers priced out of a permanent move for the Liverpool youngster.

And the former Ibrox boss has warned Alfredo Morelos his moment of Old Firm madness is certain to reduce his options if he wants to move on from Glasgow this summer.

Anfield ace Kent has been a major success story for Steven Gerrard since moving north at the start of the season.

His stunning strike at Parkhead last month was a rare moment of joy for the Light Blues as they suffered at the hands of their old rivals but McCoist believes it will also have delighted Liverpool chiefs, who can now expect a bumper windfall should they decide to cash in the 22-year-old at the end of the season.

Kent still has three years to run on his Reds contract but McCoist has predicted the only way Rangers will tempt the £3million-rated wideman back next term is on another temporary deal.

The club’s all-time record goalscorer – speaking at Ayr Racecourse as he promoted this weekend’s Coral Scottish Grand National – said: “Kent has been fabulous this season.

“Since coming back from his injury lay-off he’s been terrific and for me he was the best player on the park against Celtic.

“I’d imagine if there’s any way Steven could keep him, he’d be desperate to do so.

“However, it looks like another loan deal is the only way it could happen. His performances might just have priced Rangers out the market for him.

“I might be wrong but I think Rangers’ best chance of keeping him would be a loan deal for next season.”

Morelos was expected to be the subject of some hefty bids himself this summer after a campaign that has seen him blast 29 goals already.

But the Colombian hot-head suffered his latest rush of blood to the head at Celtic Park as he threw an elbow at Hoops skipper Scott Brown to earn his fifth red card of the season.

And now McCoist believes the clubs chasing his signature will be having second thoughts.

“Clearly he has let himself down and the team down too with his disciplinary record,” said McCoist. “Getting sent off five times in one season just isn’t good enough.

“This could be the player of the year we’re talking about, though, so it’s a dilemma.

“The number of goals he has scored this year has been great and some of his performances have been fantastic – but he clearly has a discipline problem. Steven knows that.

“Watching his interview after the Celtic game, I could sympathise with him because I knew where he was. He has defended Morelos at times but felt he had overstepped the mark that day and I could not agree with him more.

“It’s now time for Alfredo Morelos to take responsibility for his own actions. If he hasn’t learned from his mistakes – particularly the one in the Old Firm game – then there is probably no chance for him.

“I’m very hopeful he has learned from it, but the fact of the matter is that there will be one or two clubs who will have been put off by his disciplinary record and his value will have dropped a little bit.”