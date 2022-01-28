Ryan Porteous back from ban as Hibernian take on Livingston
By PA Staff published
Hibernian welcome back Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s match at home to Livingston following a three-game suspension.
Fellow centre-back Paul Hanlon is likely to remain on the sidelines after missing the midweek draw at Motherwell with a heel injury.
Key midfielder Kyle Magennis is still working to build up his fitness after a four-month absence with a groin problem.
Sebastian Soto could make his Livingston debut at Easter Road.
The 21-year-old United States forward signed on loan from Norwich earlier in the week.
Craig Sibbald and James Penrice are back in training following their respective injuries.
