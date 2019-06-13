Ryan Porteous returns to light training for Hibernian

Hibernian have been handed a pre-season boost after Ryan Porteous returned to light running following a serious knee injury.

The 20-year-old defender, whose season ended in January, could now join his team-mates for the start of pre-season training next week.

Hibs also have Martin Boyle coming back after he was also sidelined by a knee problem in January. The winger was on the training pitch before the end of the season.

The club wrote on their Twitter account: “Ryan Porteous has stepped up his comeback from injury with a return to some light running.

“All being well, we look forward to having Ryan and Martin Boyle back ready to join the rest of their team-mates for the start of pre-season a week today.”