Ryan Reynolds to move club away from current city in new venture: report

Ryan Reynolds has added another football club to his business portfolio

Ryan Reynolds is reported to have bought a huge stake in a brand-new football club.

Reynolds and co-investor Rob McElhenney have seen huge success following their takeover at Wrexham, with the Welsh outfit having enjoyed back-to-back promotions from the National League and League Two in recent years.

In charge at the Racecourse since 2020, Reynolds is now set to extend his business portfolio with another new side hoping to also benefit from his vast wealth and extended contact book.

Ryan Reynolds invests £11.8m into Colombian side Equidad FC

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has a new job on the horizon (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to information relayed by Express Sport, Reynolds and his investment group Tylis-Porter have secured the ownership of Colombian side Equidad FC. They play their football in the highest tier of Colombia, the Categoria Primera A.

Further involved parties are said to be baseball icon Justin Verlander and ex-Arsenal and Real Madrid ace Mesut Ozil. Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria is another rumoured investor.

Mesut Ozil is a known business partner of Ryan Reynolds

Equidad FC shared the exciting news on social media, writing: "The presentation of the new owners of Equidad (@equidadfutbol) will be in January.

"Famous investors from the TYLIS-PORTER group like EVA LONGORIA, RYAN REYNOLDS, and JUSTIN VERLANDER (baseball player) will be in Bogota, the team's headquarters. Carlos Zuluaga will continue as president indefinitely."

Huge change could be on the horizon for the Colombian outfit however a change of name and location has also been hinted. Gaining new fans has proven challenging amidst competition from local rivals Club Deportivo Los Millonarios and Independiente Santa Fe.

"Not only is the name change being evaluated, but also the change of city. It is one of the alternatives, although the name is almost a fact. Next week the document has to be signed to make the transfer official," said Colombian journalist Felipe Sierra on 'Sin Boleta' recently.

In FourFourTwo's view, South American fans are known for their passion so Reynolds and his investors will have to tread carefully when it comes to not upsetting the supporters.

But excitement will naturally grow as it did in Wrexham following the high-profile takeover and cash injection into both the football club and the surrounding areas.