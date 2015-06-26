Sacked Leicester goalkeeper Smith joins Northampton

Goalkeeper Adam Smith has signed for League Two side Northampton Town, following his sacking by Leicester City over his involvement in an orgy in which a woman was allegedly racially abused.

Smith's contract at Premier League Leicester was terminated, along with those of Tom Hopper and James Pearson, after the trio appeared to be shown engaging in explicit acts in footage obtained by the Sunday Mirror during the club's post-season tour of Thailand.

During the video, a racist comment could be heard being made towards one of the women involved.

The players later issued an apology, but were sacked by Leicester.

Smith has now been offered a fresh opportunity with Northampton and spoke of his relief at receiving a "second chance".

"I got myself in a situation I am deeply ashamed of, and I am desperately sorry for that," Smith told Northampton's official website.

"I know the club here do a lot of anti-racism work and have a proud record in that area and I am keen to help the club with that.

"I am really sorry for what I was involved in, but I need to put that stupid mistake behind me. I am really grateful for the second chance I have been offered here and I am determined to make the most of it."

Northampton manager Chris Wilder acknowledged his club could face criticism for signing Smith.

"I'm aware that this signing will create debate," Wilder said. "Adam was involved in an incident at Leicester that was very wrong and he knows that better than anyone. He paid a price for that, he has apologised and is ashamed of what happened.

"But, we also live in a society where, as long as people show genuine remorse, admit their mistake, learn from it and apologise then they deserve a second chance. Adam knows that and he is determined to take this chance.

"He is a very good goalkeeper, and one who needs to be in and around a first-team place to push himself forward and I am sure he will prove a good addition."