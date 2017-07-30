SAFA promise full report and investigation into fan crush

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has promised a full report and investigation into a fan crush at FNB Stadium that killed two people and left several others injured.

The 87,000-seater stadium, the biggest in South Africa, was hosting the derby between Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, who won 1-0.

Responding to the events in Johannesburg, SAFA president Danny Jordaan said in a statement: "We offer our sincere condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives.

"We are going to ask for a full report and institute a full investigation on what transpired and the cause for the stampede.

"I would also like to wish the injured speedy recovery. A football match is supposed to be a place of entertainment. What happened to at FNB Stadium is very unfortunate."