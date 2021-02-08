Saffas Abroad: Zungu makes first start for Rangers

A number of South Africans made their mark across the world’s top leagues this past weekend, with Bongani Zungu catching the headlines in his first start for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers team. Catch up on the performances of all the Saffas abroad who are making waves.

Portugal

• Thibang Phete played the entire 90 minutes while Sphephelo Sithole played 68 minutes for Belenenses as they held FC Porto to a goalless draw in the Primeira Liga encounter

• Luther Singh played 63 minutes and assisted the opener in Paços de Ferreira's 2-1 win over Tondela.

Finland

• Joel Untersee made his debut and played 63 minutes for HJK Helsinki as they drew 1-1 with Lahti in their Finnish Suomen Cup encounter

• Darren Smith made his official debut for FC Honka and played 80 minutes, as they lost 2-0 against Inter Turku in the Finnish Suomen Cup encounter.

Sweden

• Luke le Roux, Keanin Ayer and Tashreeq Matthews all featured for Varbergs BoIS in their 2-1 win over Falkenbergs FF in a pre-season match. Keanin scored the winning goal. Luke, who has just returned from a four-month-long injury lay-off, picked up a knock and had to be subbed off after just 10 minutes.

England

• Ethan Chislett played the entire 90 minutes for AFC Wimbledon as they won 3-2 against Wigan Athletic in their Sky Bet League One encounter

• Percy Tau was an unused substitute as Brighton & Hove Albion drew with Burnley.

Scotland

• Bongani Zungu was handed his first start and played 59 minutes for Rangers FC as they drew 1-1 with Hamilton Academical FC in the Scottish Premiership.

India

• Cole Alexander played 90 minutes and scored his thirrd goal of the season for Odisha FC as they lost 4-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan in a Flag of India India: Super League encounter.

Denmark

• Gift Links was brought off in the final moment of the game as he helped guide his Aarhus GF to a 1-0 win over Lyngby in the Danish top flight.

France

• Keagan Dolly was an unused substitute as Montpellier beat Sporting Dijon 4-2 in their Ligue 1 encounter.

UAE

• Thulani Serero played 80 minutes as his Al Jazira side thrashed Al Dhafra 5-1 in their UAE Arabian Gulf League encounter.