Sagna backs Arsenal duo to stay

Spanish international Fabregas has once again been linked with a possible move back to Barcelona, the club he left to sign for the Gunners back in 2003 as a youngster.

Nasri, who is now entering the final year of his contract, has also been tipped to leave North London with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea mooted as possible suitors.

However, Sagna believes both midfielders won’t follow Gael Clichy out the exit door and that the pair have never expressed a desire to leave the club.

“We've not spoken about it. On my holidays the English press said [Fabregas] has to leave, but it's entirely wrong,” Sagna told Sky Sports News.

“We said we'd understand if he wanted to go back to his country, but he never said he wanted to leave. He's happy and very glad to play for Arsenal.

“He's still our captain. Of course he didn't travel [to Asia]. He's an Arsenal player. The important thing is the team and giving his best.

“When I left he was at the training ground. I'm looking forward to playing with him next year.”

When quizzed on whether compatriot Nasri would be with Arsenal for the new season, Sagna added: “Yeah of course. If he's here it means a lot. He's really focused and ready to start the season like he did last year.

“There's always been speculation in football. You can't stop it. You have to deal with it. It's not a problem.”

United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who’s club have been heavily linked with a move for Nasri, does not believe the Frenchman will join the Red Devils but expects the 24-year-old to move on over the summer.



By Ben McAleer