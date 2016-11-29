Sagna in the dark over Manchester City future

Bacary Sagna admits he does not know whether he will still be at Manchester City next season.

The right-back joined City from Arsenal in June 2014 and has since made 69 appearances in all competitions for the club.

But Sagna's contract at the Etihad Stadium is due to expire in June 2017 and no talks over a renewal have taken place.

"My contract expires at the end of the season," the 33-year-old told beIN Sports. "I am not thinking about it, though. I just take things as they come and try to give my all.

"There have been no negotiations as of yet, so I do not know what will happen."

Sagna has been linked with a move to Marseille in recent months, but the defender is not convinced a transfer to OM would be the right choice.

"Marseille are a club that I like a lot, a club that is part of the history of French football," he added.

"But I do not know whether I want to be under so much pressure at the age of 34. I need some calm around me and I am not sure Marseille are a stable club right now."