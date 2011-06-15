Sagna: Fabregas needs Barca move

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to the Camp Nou over the last two seasons, and the European champions are ready to reignite their interest by testing Arsenal's resolve with a £30 million offer this summer.

And while the Gunners have previously resisted the temptation to cash in on their prized asset, Sagna believes the Catalan should return to his boyhood club to be closer to his family.

"I can say it's true that Cesc wants to go to Barca," Sagna told French radio station RMC Sport. "Compared to last year, there are chances of him leaving. Cesc needs to return to his country, to his home to rejoin his family.

"He needs to play for one of the best teams in the world which is Barcelona. One can understand that. But for the moment he's still our captain at Arsenal."

Arsene Wenger is thought to be holding out for a fee in the region of £45 million, as Fabregas still has four more years left to run on his contract at Emirates Stadium.

But, after failing to tempt Arsenal into parting with Fabregas last summer, Barca are determined to get their man this time around and could offer out-of-favour striker Bojan Krkic or mercurial midfielder Thiago Alcantara in exchange.

Wenger faces mounting pressure to rebuild his squad after a sixth trophyless year in North London and selling Fabregas could help him strengthen the team in other areas.

Samir Nasri has also been linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium this summer, but Sagna hopes he remains at the club next season.

"Samir is happy at Arsenal but I don’t know what the best thing is for his career," he added.

"He has been one of the best players in the team this season and he is one of the symbols of this team. I hope to find him there when we return for [pre-season] training."

